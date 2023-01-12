Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Fashionetta informational/registration session is Saturday at library Published 7:26 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

SALISBURY — The Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is preparing for an evening of entertainment, enlightenment and education with the 2023 Fashionetta.

The Fashionetta is a scholarship pageant designed to prepare, support and encourage young ladies for college and beyond. Delta Xi Omega Chapter members are seeking those age 8-14 who desire to participate. Contestants will help raise funds to promote community involvement and educational enrichment. Proceeds are used for scholarships and other community projects to assist students pursuing higher education.

Informational/registration sessions will be held at the Rowan County Library in the Hurley Room on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon (final registration is Jan. 28).

Contestants will have the opportunity to engage in educational and cultural experiences and will be introduced to new skills to enhance their social and emotional well-being. Sessions will range from learning about Black jistory, social etiquette, dancing and cultivating talents. Sessions will assist in developing positive self-esteem, leadership, communication skills, stress management, setting personal goals and exposure to different cultures.

The 2023 Fashionetta will take place on June 24, at 5 p.m., at Varick Auditorium on the Livingstone College campus.

For more information or if you have questions, contact Shelia Brown Miller, Fashionetta Committee chair, by email at sheliamiller0263@gmail.com or at 704-223-0263. Recruitment chairman is Marva McCain and is at mmccain_08@yahoo.com or 704-640-0087.

