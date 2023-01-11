Women’s college basketball: Catawba romps over Newberry Published 9:28 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team didn’t shoot great on Wednesday, but it didn’t matter.

The Indians grabbed a whopping 26 offensive rebounds and Goodman Gym and out-rebounded Newberry 61-32.

All those second and third and fourth chances added up to an easy 82-45 South Atlantic Conference victory for the Indians.

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the romp. Lyrik Thorne scored 16.

Lauren Ford had 11 rebounds.

Catawba shot 38.2 percent and made seven 3-pointers.

Newberry ((5-10, 1-4) shot 24.5 percent, made only two 3-pointers in 16 tries and lost the turnover battle 17-13.

Tyla Stolberg scored 15 for the Wolves.

Newberry 10 10 8 17 — 45

Catawba 19 20 26 17 — 82

Catawba scoring — Downs 21, Thorne 16, Foskey 10, McIntosh 9, Spry 7, Helpman 7, Baker 4, Porter 4, Wampler 4.

