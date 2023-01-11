Three Rivers Land Trust gets $75,000 grant Published 12:03 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust has been named a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient by Chick-fil-A and will receive $75,000 to support work in the community. Three Rivers Land Trust is one of 46 winners, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants.

Three Rivers Land Trust will use the grant to start a Farmland Protection Fund to protect fertile farmland and its natural resources helping to meet increasing demand for food needs from a growing population. The fund will also aim to preserve the heritage and legacy of agriculture on the farmlands within North Carolina’s central Piedmont and Sandhills. It will promote economic development through supporting farming communities and the local businesses that support those farms.

To be selected for a grant, an organization must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.

