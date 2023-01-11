SPC boys basketball: Rough night for West and South Published 3:43 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

CONCORD — The Central Cabarrus boys basketball machine rolls on.

The latest South Piedmont Conference team to be trampled was West Rowan.

The Falcons (6-6, 3-2) had won six in a row. Central’s Vikings, who now have won 16 in a row and have legit 3A state championship aspirations, were not impressed.

It was 32-12 after a quarter and 70-25 at halftime. Yes, 70-25.

The final was 95-43.

Central averages 87, even with mostly running-clock games.

Central gets off a lot more shots than opponents and makes a high percentage of those shots. It’s a hard formula to beat. The Vikings’ press dictates the tempo of the game, as opponents have to speed up to have any chance to break it. It usually adds up to an exhausting night for whoever Central is playing.

Central wasn’t earth-shaking on 3-pointers (8-for-23), but shot 67 percent on 2-pointers, mostly layups off the press.

Central, coached by North grad and former Catawba coach Jim Baker, had 24 steals.

The Vikes put five in double figures, led by Jaiden Thompson’s 19. Gavin Bullock and DJ Kent scored 16 each. Chase Daniel scored 15. Eli Ford made four 3-pointers.

The combination of Central’s defense and a running clock contributed to season lows for West’s Athan Gill, who scored 12, and Will Givens Jr, who scored four.

Both average 20.

West will try to bounce back at home Friday against Concord.

West 12 13 6 12 — 43

Central 32 38 16 9 — 95

West — Gill 12, Holmes 7, Hairston 7, Martin 6, Givens 4, Little 4, Norman 2, Graham 1.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan’s boys haven’t had a serious chance in any of their South Piedmont Conference games.

That pattern continued on Tuesday with an 86-41 loss to Lake Norman Charter, a middle of the pack team in the league.

Lake Norman Charter (8-7, 3-3) had things under control by halftime, leading 50-18.

Isaiah Martino scored 15 for the Knights.

South got 19 of its points in the fourth quarter.

Bronson Hunt led the Raiders (1-12, 0-5) with 15 points. He got 11 in the fourth quarter.

Dalton Young scored nine.

South will play at home against East Rowan on Friday. South had some stretches of good play against the Mustangs in a 74-50 loss in the Christmas tournament.

LN Charter 27 23 20 16 — 86

S. Rowan 8 10 4 19 — 41

South — Hunt 15, Young 9, Jones 5, Jackson 4, McGuire 4, Carey 2, Blackwell 2.

