Livingstone president addresses failed water heater at residence hall on campus Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis detailed problems at Goler Hall, a women’s residence hall on campus, in a video posted Tuesday night.

The water heater failed and a replacement wasn’t available until Tuesday when the new unit arrived and was installed. He spelled out options available to students during the time without hot water: move temporarily to another residence hall, move permanently, or stay in Goler but use other facilities for showering.

He described his college’s challenges as being similar to others of the same size, noting the age of facilities and “crumbling infrastructure.”

