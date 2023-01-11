Kannapolis man ‘happily shocked’ after $182,073 jackpot win Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

RALEIGH – Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said in a news release.

Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. Another lucky ticket purchased by Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville also matched all five white balls so Bass received half of the $364,146 jackpot.

Bass said right after he won he called his brother and sister to tell them he won the lottery.

“They didn’t believe me,” Bass said. “I had to keep telling them.”

Bass said he wants to use some of his winnings to help out his sister, who has had some health issues.

“I think I’m going to buy her a motorized wheelchair,” he said.

Bass arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $129,728. He said he also wants to pay off his mortgage.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot was $231,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, go to www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

