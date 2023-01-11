High school basketball roundup: Goodlett surpasses 1,000 points Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

From staff reports

LEXINGTON — North Rowan junior Bailee Goodlett surpassed 1,000 career points in North Rowan’s 83-59 win Tuesday at Lexington.

Goodlett scored a career-high 36 points for the Cavaliers.

Brittany Ellis also had a huge game. She made eight 3-pointers and scored 27, as the Cavaliers (10-3, 4-0) stayed undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference.

Bloom Goodlett added 12 points for the Cavaliers.

North is home against Salisbury on Friday. Salisbury also is unbeaten in the CCC.

East 57, Carson 39

GRANITE QUARRY — Peyton Whicker scored 13 points to lead East Rowan to a 57-39 win against Carson in South Piedmont Conference action.

Everyone who dressed for the Mustangs scored.

West 63, Central Cabarrus 31

CONCORD — West Rowan’s girls overcame a slow start and beat Central Cabarrus 63-31 in South Piedmont Conference action.

The Vikings hung with the undefeated Falcons for a quarter and were only down one point, but West was in control by halftime, 30-18.

Kyra Lewis scored 17 for the Vikings.

West got double-figure games from Emma Clarke, Makaylah Tenor and Lauren Arnold.

NW Cabarrus 76, Concord 26

CONCORD — Northwest Cabarrus won 76-26 against Concord in South Piedmont Conference play.

BOYS

Lexington 70, North 67

North Rowan’s boys lost a 70-67 battle at Lexington in Central Carolina Conference action.

East 63, Carson 62

East Rowan got its first South Piedmont Conference win by edging Carson 63-62.

The Mustangs made a fourth-quarter comeback, erasing a six-point deficit with a big run and taking a six-point lead.

Garrett Lee made the 15-footer that put the Mustangs ahead to stay.

Both teams missed several chances at the end, but East held on.

Dylan Valley led East with 19 points. Tee Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lee has 12 points and eight rebounds.

Central Cabarrus 92, West 43

CONCORD — West Rowan’s boys lost 92-43 to undefeated Central Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference action.

Athan Gill led the Falcons with 12 points.

