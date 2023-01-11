High school basketball: Hornets sweep CCC doubleheader

By Mike London

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s basketball teams tuned up for Friday’s games at North Rowan by smashing West Davidson in Wednesday’s Central Carolina Conference doubleheader.

McDonald’s All-America Game nominee Kyla Bryant scored a career-best 33 points to spark the Salisbury girls to a 63-32 romp.

Bryant made five 3-pointers.

Salisbury played without Haley Dalton, while Icesis Nwafor and MaKayla Noble saw limited action, but Bryant carried the load.

The Hornets (12-3, 5-0)  led 13-10 after a quarter, but were comfortably ahead 35-17 at halftime over the Green Dragons (3-13, 2-3).

W. Davidson   10   7   9   6   — 32

Salisbury         13   22  13  15  — 63

Salisbury scoring — Bryant 33, Nwafor 7, Evans 6, Morgan 5, Myers 5, Arnold 4, Noble 3.

•••

SALISBURY — Juke Harris racked up six 3-pointers and 33 points as the Hornets blasted West Davidson 83-37.

Mike Geter and Jonathan Ross scored 10 apiece. Geter and Ross made two 3-pointers each.

Duece Walker had a hot start as the Hornets (10-5, 4-1) jumped out 23-5. They led 62-11 over the Green Dragons (2-15, 0-5) after a sizzling second quarter.

The second half was played with a running clock.

W. Davidson     5    6   12    14   — 37

Salisbury          23  39   6     15   — 83

Salisbury scoring — Harris 33, Geter 10, Ross 10, Walker 9, Brown 4, Sheppard 4, Chunn 4, Webb 3, Colbert 2, Goodlett 2, Davis 2.

