College basketball: Filipowski, Proctor lead No. 24 Duke past Pitt Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Aaron Beard

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM — First-year big man Kyle Filipowski had a season-high 28 points and matched his season high of 15 rebounds to help No. 24 Duke rally from 12 down to beat Pittsburgh 77-69 on Wednesday night.

The 7-footer was the center of the offensive effort for the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), making 8 of 14 shots and 11 of 13 free throws.

Fellow freshman Tyrese Proctor added 14 points for Duke, including a pair of tough driving scores that helped the Blue Devils hold their late lead.

The Blue Devils got back into the game with a stronger defensive effort and by attacking the paint and controlling the glass. After Pitt thrived in isolation plays with some of its top shot-makers to build its lead, Duke started getting stops in those sequences to start climbing back with more defensive switches.

The Blue Devils were also relentless rebounders, which in turn helped them assert themselves with urgency in the lane.

Duke had a 15-0 run during the game-turning stretch, which included Filipowski and Ryan Young going to work on the boards.

Pittsburgh (11-6, 4-2), meanwhile, went more than eight minutes without a basket and never found its range from behind the arc after thriving there all season.

Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead the Panthers, who shot 8 of 28 after halftime (28.6%) and made 6 of 22 3-pointers for the game. Duke is at Clemson on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers had been one of the surprises in a league where little has gone to plan so far. They got off to their first 4-0 ACC start since their debut season in the league in 2013-14 before before falling last weekend to Clemson, which entered the week a league-best 5-0 in ACC play. They shot nearly 57% before the break and played with plenty of confidence early — including Blake Hinson barking at the rowdy “Cameron Crazies” after making a first-half 3 — but were unable to keep it going when Duke upped its defensive intensity.

Duke: The Blue Devils were coming off a bumpy week, which included a blowout loss at North Carolina State and a one-point win at Boston College. But the defend-and-rebound emphasis under first-year coach Jon Scheyer was on full display after halftime. By the end of the game, Duke nearly had as many offensive rebounds (24) as Pittsburgh had total rebounds and had finished with a 51-28 edge on the glass. Duke also scored 24 second-half points in the paint after managing 10 before the break.

SHORT-HANDED

Both teams were missing key contributors. Duke captain Jeremy Roach (11.9 points) missed his second straight game with a lingering toe injury. He was wearing a gray boot on his right foot on the bench.

Pitt said forward John Hugley IV (8.0 points) didn’t make the trip due to a non-COVID illness.

No. 22 Charleston holds off UNCW 71-69

WILMINGTON (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.

Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.

Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.

Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.

The Seahawks took their first lead on a step-back jumper from Maleeck Harden-Hayes with just over four minutes to play.

Larson’s layup put the Cougars back on top with just over a minute left.

Ben Burnham had 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting for Charleston, knocking down both his 3-point attempts.

The Seahawks’ first loss since Nov. 18 came in one of the program’s most anticipated regular-season matchups ever.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston: Return home to play Elon on Saturday.

UNC Wilmington: Will host William and Mary at Trask Coliseum on Saturday.

Gardner-Webb beats Presbyterian in OT

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb beat Presbyterian 79-78 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Nicholas added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South Conference). Julien Soumaoro scored 18 points and added six assists. Anthony Selden recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line.

The Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4) were led by Kobe Stewart, who posted 22 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 20 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Crosby James had 15 points and four assists.

NC A&T takes down Elon 80-71

ELON (AP) — Marcus Watson had 20 points in North Carolina A&T’s 80-71 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

Watson added eight rebounds for the Aggies (7-11, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Duncan Powell scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Kam Woods shot 4 for 14 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (2-15, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Max Mackinnon added 13 points for Elon. Zac Ervin also recorded 13 points. The Phoenix prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. N.C. A&T hosts Stony Brook while Elon visits Charleston.

Campbell wins 78-63 over SC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Gediminas Mokseckas had 20 points and Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 78-63 on Wednesday night.

Mokseckas was 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-3 Big South Conference). Ricky Clemons scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line. Juan Reyna recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jordan Gainey led the Spartans (8-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 11 points from Trae Broadnax. In addition, Nick Alves finished with seven points.

Charleston Southern tops High Point 106-69

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. recorded 34 points as Charleston Southern defeated High Point 106-69 on Wednesday night.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South Conference). Tahlik Chavez made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Kalib Clinton added 13 points.

Jaden House led the Panthers (8-9, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Abdoulaye added nine points for High Point. Jake Koverman also recorded nine points. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Charleston Southern visits Radford on Saturday and High Point hosts Presbyterian, also on Saturday.

Chattanooga beats Western Carolina 95-76

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 35 points to lead Chattanooga over Western Carolina 95-76 on Wednesday night.

Stephens also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Mocs (11-7, 3-2 Southern Conference). Demetrius Davis shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jamal Johnson recorded 12 points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Western Carolina also got 19 points and two steals from Tyzhaun Claude. Tre Jackson also had 14 points.

