Charges updated in December shooting incident
Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Charges for a Salisbury man reportedly identified for his role in a December incident have been updated to include negligent child abuse, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
When Tyjae Nickili Polk, 21, was originally arrested last month, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police records released at the time, Tamia Smith, 19, filed a report of a gunshot wound shortly after noon on Dec. 27, 2022. The incident occurred on Horah Street.
Due to Smith reportedly holding a one-year-old child at the time, the charges were amended to include child abuse. Police reports indicated that bullet fragments were removed from the victim’s leg.
Polk’s bond was set at $100,000.
In other Salisbury reports
• A report of offense against family/child abuse was taken on Edgedale Drive shortly before noon on Jan. 9.
• An assault reportedly occurred at a gas station in the 1900 block of West Innes Street at 7:37 p.m. According to police records, “both victim and suspect left the area and did not report or show to a hospital for treatment.”
• Bernard Johnson, 53, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female.
• Jamaare Pierre Williams, 40, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a child/minor.
• Robert Wigfall, 50, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
• A vehicle larceny was reported on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury between midnight on New Year’s Eve and 2 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• Another vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 1 a.m.-5:04 p.m. on Jan. 8. The total estimated loss was $120.
• Caressa Elaine Mounts, 23, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney Duane Mack, 46, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Mack and Mounts were reportedly in a car together that was pulled over in Rockwell.
• Dustin Lee Blanken, 34, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with felony larceny.