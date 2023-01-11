Charges updated in December shooting incident Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Charges for a Salisbury man reportedly identified for his role in a December incident have been updated to include negligent child abuse, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

When Tyjae Nickili Polk, 21, was originally arrested last month, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police records released at the time, Tamia Smith, 19, filed a report of a gunshot wound shortly after noon on Dec. 27, 2022. The incident occurred on Horah Street.

Due to Smith reportedly holding a one-year-old child at the time, the charges were amended to include child abuse. Police reports indicated that bullet fragments were removed from the victim’s leg.

Polk’s bond was set at $100,000.

In other Salisbury reports

• A report of offense against family/child abuse was taken on Edgedale Drive shortly before noon on Jan. 9.

• An assault reportedly occurred at a gas station in the 1900 block of West Innes Street at 7:37 p.m. According to police records, “both victim and suspect left the area and did not report or show to a hospital for treatment.”

• Bernard Johnson, 53, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female.

• Jamaare Pierre Williams, 40, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a child/minor.

• Robert Wigfall, 50, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A vehicle larceny was reported on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury between midnight on New Year’s Eve and 2 p.m. on Jan. 8.

• Another vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 1 a.m.-5:04 p.m. on Jan. 8. The total estimated loss was $120.

• Caressa Elaine Mounts, 23, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Rodney Duane Mack, 46, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Mack and Mounts were reportedly in a car together that was pulled over in Rockwell.

• Dustin Lee Blanken, 34, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with felony larceny.

Comments