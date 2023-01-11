Battle of the Badges Blood Drive taking place in Salisbury today Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police Department is hosting the first “Battle of the Badges” blood drive event today, Jan. 11, from noon-4:30 p.m. in honor of National Blood Donor Month.

Local heroes are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same. Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire, Rowan County Emergency Services, and Rowan County Sheriff Office will build camaraderie while encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies.

Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner is announced at the end of the drive. First 50 donors will receive a free Chic-Fil-A card after their blood donation.

Click here to schedule your time slot or visit redcrossblood.org and search for the Salisbury blood drive.

