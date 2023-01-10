The Town of Faith is accepting offers for books from the closed Faith Public Library Published 12:03 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FAITH — Asheville-born and one of North Carolina’s most famous authors Thomas Wolfe once said about books: “The reason a reader reads one is to remember it.”

The town of Faith has plenty of books if you are looking for one that you may never forget.

Close to 1,500 books are sitting in the back room of the town’s office building. The books include fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, research books, history books, encyclopedias and dictionaries.

The town is accepting offers for those interested in purchasing the entire batch. The books were formerly located in the Faith Public Library, but had to be moved when the library closed. The books now have to be moved again because the room they are housed in is going to be used for office space.

“We’ve had them for a long time and of course we haven’t really had anyone come in, we don’t use them for checking-out, but we would love for somebody to take them and use them and do them some good,” Faith mayor Randall Barger said. He said they have tried to get the word out to libraries and nursing homes for people to use, but have been unsuccessful.

Faith officials have said around eight to 10 inquiries have been made about purchasing the books, but no formal offer has been made. The town started a book sale back in June 2022 where readers could come in to check out the selection and purchase a book for 50 cents or three for $1. But since then, interest has dwindled and the town is looking for a purchaser who will take the entire selection.

If no offer is made they are unsure what the next step will be for the books, Faith officials said.

“We’re hoping somebody will come by and want them, I’d rather just give them away,” Barger said.

The final date for an interested buyer to make an official purchase is 12:00 p.m., on Jan. 11.

Those interested can call the Faith town office at 704-279-7500 to make an appointment to look at the books or to make an offer. You can also visit the office at 100 North Main St., in Faith. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cash, checks or money orders will be accepted.

