Sheetz reduces diesel fuel price 50 cents a gallon for January Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers*. The offer officially starts today and ends on January 31, 2023.

The price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at each one of Sheetz’s 665+ locations, including those in Rowan County. This offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.

During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.

Comments