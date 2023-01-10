Letters to the editor: Jan. 10 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

McCarthy, Jeffries votes show The Swamp alive, well

Kevin McCarthy went 1 for 15 in order to assume the Speaker role in the House.

As a quarterback in a high stakes game he would have been benched. The 20 who masterfully exposed him as another establishment pol only interested in the status quo — for both sides — better have documented concessions for their eventual support.

Conversely, the Democrats gleefully tapped Hakeem Jeffries for their new leader. He’s a certified racist and election denier; Google his tweets. Meanwhile, The Swamp is alive and well.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

