Jan. 10 blotter Published 12:01 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

Possible child abuse

After a two-year-old was taken to an area hospital over the weekend, law enforcement was contacted to investigate the injuries as a possible sexual assault.

Concerned family members reportedly took the child to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center on Friday around 8 a.m. After examining the child, hospital staff subsequently contacted the Salisbury Police Department.

The child was referred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem so that a rape kit could be administered.

High-speed pursuit

A motorcyclist reportedly reached speeds in excess of 150 mph in an attempt to evade law enforcement on northbound Interstate 85, before slowing down, crashing and attempting to flee on foot.

Christopher Serrano, 29, is charged with felony fleeing following the incident.

The chase began around noon on Saturday. Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate a pullover of Serrano who was operating a Suzuki GSX 1300R Hayabusa motorcycle. Pursuing officers dropped back from the chase of Serrano around mile marker 77 when they reached dangerously high speeds.

However, a report came in shortly afterward of a single motorcycle that had wrecked near the off-ramp by Long Ferry Road at mile marker 81. When officers arrived, they found that the motorcyclist had abandoned the bike and fled on foot.

An individual matching Serrano’s description was spotted at the 7-Eleven on Long Ferry Road and was ultimately taken into custody.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A report of vandalism was made on Ferndale Drive between 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 6.

• A report of credit card fraud was made at the police department on Jan. 6.

• Officers responded to a Barbour Street home to assist Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies with an incident involving a vehicle that was shot into on Jan. 6.

• A report of a hit and run on Arlington Street and East Innes Street was made around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 6.

• Officers responded to an East Innes Street location for reports of a suspicious phone call that was made around 7 p.m. on Jan. 7.

• Bernard Johnson, 53, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report of property damage and vandalism was made in relation to an incident that occurred at Schneider Electric USA in Salisbury sometime between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 6.

• A report of forgery was made on Jan. 6 around 5:14 p.m. on Woodson Road in Gold Hill.

• Shots were fired into a New Jersey Drive home in Salisbury shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 7.

• A motor vehicle larceny was reported on Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell between 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 p.m. on Jan. 7. The total estimated loss was $635.

• A China Grove man reported his window being damaged on Patterson Road around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 7.

• Gregory Rayshun Hunter, 43, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 6. Hunter is faces additional charges stemming from an incident on East Bank Street involving shots being fired into a residence.

• Brandon Lee Bennett, 23, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with simple assault.

• Keith Douglas Davidson, 30, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with violating a protective order.

• Shannon Renee Caraway, 34, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with displaying a fictitious tag/license plate.

• Darius Leedreyus Scott, 21, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with selling/delivering controlled substance.

• Matthew Riley Carriker, 19, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude.

• Misty Dawn Derringer, 34, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

