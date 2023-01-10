City of Salisbury provides operation schedule for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SALISBURY- The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16:

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and all recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Monday, Jan. 16. The department will not offer limb or leaf collection on Monday, Jan. 16. Collection will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Limb and leaf collection for the week is anticipated to be completed on Friday, Jan. 20.

Salisbury Transit will operate on its regular schedule of 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call (704) 638-5339.

The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.

