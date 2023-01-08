Toler to speak at Rowan Republican lunch and learn on Monday

On Monday, Jan. 9, from noon-1 p.m., Mike Toler, a Rowan Republican volunteer, will present information on the history of the National Cemetery/Confederate Prison in Salisbury. The program will be in the Rowan Republican headquarters at 100 W. Innes St, Suite 103.

Participants must register to attend by texting or calling 704-647-0168. Participants are invited to bring their own lunch.