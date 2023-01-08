Toler to speak at Rowan Republican lunch and learn on Monday
Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party is sponsoring lunch and learn program to supplement historical information about our community and country.
On Monday, Jan. 9, from noon-1 p.m., Mike Toler, a Rowan Republican volunteer, will present information on the history of the National Cemetery/Confederate Prison in Salisbury. The program will be in the Rowan Republican headquarters at 100 W. Innes St, Suite 103.
Participants must register to attend by texting or calling 704-647-0168. Participants are invited to bring their own lunch.
Hal Weatherman to speak to local Republicans
Hal Weatherman will speak to the Rowan Republican Party on Thursday Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., in the County Administration Building at 130 W. Innes St.
Weatherman is running for lieutenant governor in the 2024 election. He was chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Forest’s campaign manager for governor in 2020. After that election, he founded the Electoral Education Foundation and serves as its president. The foundation identifies vulnerabilities in the N.C. electoral data system.
After his comments, the Rowan Republican Executive Committee will meet. Any registered Rowan Republican is welcome to stay for the meeting. For more information, email chair@rowanrepublicans.com.