Rowan Chamber announces officers, directors for 2023; new office manager hired Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Elaine P. Holden of the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation has been named the Rowan Chamber of Commerce chair of the board and Terry Osborne of Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board is chair-elect for the organization in 2023.

“The Chamber is honored to have such wonderful business volunteers in our leadership succession,” said Brad Walser, 2022 chair of the board, in a news release. Holden took over as chair of the board on Jan. 1. Osborne will serve as chair of the board in 2024.

Other members of the Chamber’s 2023 executive committee are Alan Burke, Alan Burke, CPA, treasurer; Dr. Andrew Smith, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, division chair of education & workforce development; Starling Johnson Kaklamanos, Johnson Concrete, division chair of membership; Brad Walser, Walser Technology Group, immediate past chair; and, Elaine Spalding, president.

New Board members are Carrie Hanneman, F&M Bank; Vince Marcucci, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers; Mollie Ruf, Rowan EDC; Rosalind Hines, Waggoner Realty; and, Stacey White, Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Continuing Board members are Bryson Boyd, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Natasha Brinegar, Food Lion; Alisha Byrd-Clark, Gemstones/Byrd Staffing; Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College; Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Assoc.; Bill Godley, Godley’s Garden Center; Donna Groce, Trinity Oaks; Dr. Constance Lowery, Catawba College; and, Daniel Matangira, Matangira Recycling.

The Chamber’s 97th annual meeting is scheduled for Thurs., Jan. 26, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza. Annual awards and the ceremonial passing of the gavel will also be conducted at the annual meeting.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 800 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events.

Rowan Chamber hires Carol Lewis as office manager

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has hired Carol A. Lewis as office manager/customer relationship manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Carol to the Chamber team,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding said in a news release. “Carol served as a Chamber volunteer in the past and knows our programs and services. She will be a valuable asset for our business advocacy organization.”

Lewis has experience working with the city of Salisbury and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She has a master of business administration (MBA) and a bachelor of science in management degree from National-Louis University in Chicago. She is married to Dr. Orlando Lewis with Livingstone College and they have three adult children and two grandchildren.

If you would like information on becoming a member of the Rowan Chamber, call 704-633-4221 or email info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com

