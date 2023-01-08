Democrats to hold monthly breakfast Jan. 14 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan Democrats will hold their monthly breakfast Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at the party’s headquarters, 1504 W. Innes Street.

Guest speaker will be Julia Buckner, director for organizing and training for the N.C. Democratic Party. She is also the past president of Democratic Women of North Carolina. Her presentation is entitled “What is winning? Lessons from ’22 for ’24.”

In addition to her presentation, instead of the usual pot luck breakfast, the meal will be catered by Ken Swoope. the buffet will include fresh fruit and pastries. A $10 donation to support the party is always welcome.

