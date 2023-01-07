The Reach Church celebrating national day of racial healing Jan. 17

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — A national day of racial healing will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Reach Church, 722 W. Horah St.

This event started by the Kellogg Foundation is celebrated annually across the country the day after Dr.Martin Luther King’s birthday. You can hear what organizations in Rowan County have been doing to promote racial healing and become part of the effort in 2023. Contact Linda Hunt handmaiden64@gmail.com for more information.

