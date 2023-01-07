Symphony offers new music for new year Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

1 of 5

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony has planned two major events in this first month of the new year with a multitude of musical guests.

On Jan. 14, the symphony will host New York vocalist Ben Jones for an intimate evening of food, drinks and music on stage at Keppel Auditorium at Catawba College. “Behind the Curtain” will begin with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar at 6 p.m. followed by a plated dinner provided by Buttercup Café.

Jones has been named by Broadway World as “One of the most unbelievable vocal instruments in the industry today” and has appeared with the symphonies of San Francisco, Seattle, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Oregon and Indianapolis. His performances range in genres from Broadway musicals to well-known operatic arias.

Tickets for this fundraiser are $150 per person and are tax-deductible up to 50%. Seats to this event can be reserved up to Jan. 10 by calling 704-216-1513 or visiting salisburysymphony.org under the special events tab.

On Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. the symphony will host three vocalists on stage along with Concertmaster Daniel Skidmore for an evening of music with the rollicking “Portsmouth Point” Overture of William Walton, Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto and the Neo-Baroque ballet by Igor Stravinsky. Joining us will be three of Maestro Hagy’s friends: soprano Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, tenor Jason Ferrante and bass-baritone Richard Ollardsaba. A preconcert talk led by the soloists and Hagy will take place at 7 p.m. in Keppel.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for anyone under the age of 21 and can be purchased by calling at 704-216-1513 or online at salisburysymphony.org under the concert/events tab. Senior rates and Balcony for a Buck will be available for purchase at box office ahead of the performance. The lobby entrance will open at 6:30 p.m.

Comments