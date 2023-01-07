St. Luke’s hosts author, professor and minister Will Willimon Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

SALISBURY — Will Willimon, author of books that have sold over 1 million copies worldwide, is slated to give two public talks this month at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Willimon is a professor of the Practice of Christian Ministry at the Divinity School of Duke University, where he has also served as dean of the chapel. He served eight years as bishop of the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church.

A graduate of Wofford College, Yale Divinity School and Emory University, Willimon has also been awarded honorary degrees from 13 colleges and universities including Wofford College, Lehigh University, Colgate University, Birmingham-Southern College and Moravian Theological Seminary. In 1992, he was named as the first Distinguished Alumnus of Yale Divinity School.

Willimon’s articles have appeared in many publications including The Christian Ministry, Quarterly Review, Plough, Liturgy, Worship and Christianity Today.

His books include “Don’t Look Back — Methodist Hope for What Comes Next,” “Accidental Preacher,” “Who Lynched Willie Earle: Preaching to Confront Racism,” “Listeners Dare,” and “Preachers Dare.”

Willimon will give a talk entitled, “Speak Lord, your servants are listening” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. A book signing will follow. On Sunday, Jan. 15, St. Luke’s presents, “Reflections on Preaching from One of the Greatest Preachers of Our Time.” Willimon will speak in the Parish Hall from 9:15-10:15 a.m. He will also be guest preacher for the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

More information on Bishop Willimon may be found at www.willwillimon.com.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. Salisbury. For more details or questions about these events, email office@SLS.church or call 704-633-3221.

