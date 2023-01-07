Library Notes: RPL’s Virtual Author Talks continue into 2023 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Alesha Woods

Rowan Public Library

As an avid reader, I love hearing and reading about what inspires an author to write a particular book on a particular topic. Whether the book is a work of fiction or nonfiction, I am fascinated by the behind-the-scenes work and process that brings a book from idea to publication. What led the author to write their book? What is the author’s writing process like? Did the author ever dream that their work would get published? RPL’s Virtual Author Talks provide a free opportunity to hear popular authors discuss their work, inspirations and aspirations. It’s like getting a VIP backstage pass to your favorite artist!

RPL’s Virtual Author Talks are not only an opportunity to learn more about what is behind the cover of the author’s book, but it can also be a fun way to find new reads. For me, the cherry on top of reading a new book is getting the inside scoop from the author while the book is still fresh in my mind. Looking for upcoming virtual author talks has become my new favorite way to discover fresh authors and their latest books. What’s even more wonderful about these author chats is that if I cannot attend one live, I can view the recording later when it is more convenient.

On Saturday, RPL hosted a virtual author talk with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” and “The Merciless Ones” Namina Forna. This action-packed series follows 16-year-old Deka, who lives in fear and anticipation of the blood ceremony that will determine whether she will become a member of her village. Already viewed as an outcast, Deka prays that she can finally feel like she belongs. Although this virtual author talk has passed, viewers still have a chance to watch Namina’s discussion of her book series. So, if you are like me and want to read the book before watching the discussion, the opportunity is still available. You can find more recorded author talks at https://libraryc.org/rowancountylibrary.

The next live virtual author talk will debut on Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. Viewers are welcome to join this real-time conversation as bestselling author Dana K. White discusses her books, “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and her latest book “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.” Tiny houses and minimalistic living have been popular topics for the last few years, but many of us cannot simply toss it all and start over. However, a home with too much stuff is difficult to maintain and can be very overwhelming. If the thought of decluttering heightens your anxiety like it does mine, this author talk is for you (and me)! What better way to start the new year than learning about practical and realistic tips and tricks of organization and decluttering your living space?

On Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., join what is sure to be the most fun-filled hour of the day as we chat online with the creator of the xkcd Webcomic and What If? series, Randall Munroe. In this author talk, Randall will discuss his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” Filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick-figure comics, What if? 2 provides his best answers yet to the weirdest questions you never thought to ask.

To view a complete list of upcoming and archived author talks available, go to https://libraryc.org/rowancountylibrary. RPL’s Virtual Author Talks are presented by the Library Speakers Consortium and sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. These free virtual talks can be attended live via Zoom or viewed via the archive. For more information, call 980-432-8670 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Alesha Woods is communications associate at Rowan Public Library.

Comments