High school girls basketball: Friday’s roundup

MOUNT ULLA – West Rowan’s girls are good enough defensively to discombobulate opponents.

Lake Norman Charter has a pretty good team, mostly seasoned seniors, but the Knights (7-5, 2-3) were wrecked by the Falcons in Friday’s South Piedmont Conference game.

West led 17-2 after a quarter and by 39-8 at halftime and won 63-23 with a running clock.

Lake Norman Charter committed 27 turnovers, shot 28 percent and failed to make a 3-pointer.

Despite the running clock, West (11-0, 4-0) was able to put four in double figures.

De’Mya Phifer scored 16, Tiara Thompson had 12, and Jamecia Huntley and Mya Edwards scored 10 each.

Lauren Arnold’s double-figures streak ended at 10 games, but it didn’t matter much.

LN Charter 2 6 9 6 — 23

W. Rowan 17 22 20 4 — 63

West scoring — Phifer 16, Thompson 12, Huntley 10, Edwards 10, Arnold 7, Clarke 6, Tenor 2.

LANDIS — It was a 2-0 week for South Rowan’s girls basketball team.

A friendly schedule didn’t hurt, and the Raiders took care of business in Friday’s 62-40 win over Concord (1-11, 0-5).

“It was a good, fun team win,” South coach Alex Allen said.

The offensive production was a season high for South, which picked up its first South Piedmont Conference victory. Quite a few girls scored for the first time this season or for the first time in weeks.

Eleven girls got in the scorebook for the Raiders (4-8, 1-3), who led 21-2 after the first quarter.

Madilyn Cherry led with 17 points. Ari Alston scored a career-high 10, while Kynlee Dextraze had eight.

Concord 2 13 6 19 — 40

South 21 18 12 11 — 62

South scoring — Cherry 17, Alston 10, Dextraze 8, Morgan 5, Atwell 5, Ritchie 4, Beaver 4, Berry 3, Childers 2, Howell 2, Alvarado 2.

