High school boys basketball roundup: Maxwell pours in 42 for Cavaliers Published 10:44 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

From staff reports

Friday’s games …

TYRO — Five Rowan schools played at home on Friday.

The only road warriors were the North Rowan Cavaliers. They turned in a memorable performance at West Davidson, socking the Green Dragons 93-62 in a Central Carolina Conference game.

When George Maxwell is on, there’s no stopping him, and he turned in a monumental effort with 10 3-pointers and 42 points. He also had 10 rebounds.

Ir was the second biggest scoring night in program history. Brian Paige scored 50 against North Stanly in the 1988-89 season.

“George was 6-for-6 on 3s in the third quarter,” North coach Jason Causby said. “He didn’t force anything, and all his points came within the flow of the game. Our guys did a great job of recognizing he was having a career night and they kept feeding him the ball.”

Amari McArthur did such a good job of feeding Maxwell that he turned in what may have been the most unique double-double in county history, despite scoring only five points. McArthur had 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

“He was selfless enough to focus on assists and rebounds,” Causby said.

Dyzarious Carpenter scored 11 points for the Cavaliers (8-6, 3-0), who are tied for first place with Thomasville. Carpenter made three 3-pointers in the second quarter. That’s what got North rolling after a slow start.

North made 17 3-pointers.

Jayden Polk added 10 points for the Cavaliers, who won their fourth game in a row. North has scored 92-90-87-93 during its winning streak.

“Proud of the guys for how they’ve bounced back after a rough start,” Causby said. “Pleased with how we’re scoring.”

West Davidson (2-13, 0-3) got 23 points from Colson Priddy and 20 from Andrew Crews.

•••

Khamari Feamster made a last-second shot to lift North’s jayvees to a win.

North Rowan 13 28 23 29 — 93

West Davidson 13 16 16 17 — 62

North scoring — Maxwell 42, Carpenter 11, Polk 10, Charleston 9, Whitney 5, McArthur 5, Nguyen 4, Smith 3, Morrow 2, Alford 2.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury used a devastating third quarter to blow out Lexington 74-41 in a Central Carolina Conference contest.

The short-handed Hornets trailed by as many as five points in the second quarter, but they were able to battle back for a 29-23 halftime lead.

The Hornets (9-5, 3-1) settled the outcome with a 13-0 blitz to open the second half.

Juke Harris made five 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead Salisbury to the convincing win over the Yellow Jackets (5-9, 1-3). Harris had 10 in the decisive third quarter.

Mike Geter scored 12 points. Hank Webb added nine, including a 3-pointer during that burst in the third quarter.

Lexington 15 8 3 15 — 41

Saliisbury 16 13 23 22 — 74

Salisbury scoring — Harris 32, Geter 12, Webb 9, House 6, Brown 4, Chunn 4, Ross 4, Taylor 2, Davis 1.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan stayed hot, beating Lake Norman Charter 84-68 for the Falcons’ sixth straight victory.

The Falcons (6-5, 3-1) got off to an awful start in the South Piedmont Conference contest and trailed 9-0 against the Knights (6-7, 2-3).

Will Givens Jr. shot the Falcons back into the game — he scored their first eight — and the Falcons grabbed the lead on some strong plays by Athan Gill.

Givens finished with 28 points. Gill scored 22, and the Falcons got scoring from seven more players.

“Lake Norman Charter is a good team, a lot taller than us, with 6-9 and 6-7, and they’ve got a very good point guard,” West coach Dadrian Cuthbertson said. “We did a solid job of walling up inside and making them make shots over us. Defensively, it was one of our better games, and we had one of our best rebounding games. We got good minutes from a lot of people. The goal is to keep getting better every game, and I think we’re doing that.”

LN Charter 24 5 13 26 — 68

West 28 4 24 28 — 84

West scoring — Givens 28, Gill 22, Hairston 7, Holmes 7, Graham 6, Norman 5, Martin 4, Walker 3, Little 2.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Central Cabarrus scored 63 points in the first half and overwhelmed East Rowan 90-54 on Friday.

The South Piedmont Conference-leading Vikings (15-0, 5-0) weren’t very good from the 3-point line and made few trips to the free-throw line, but they shot 72 percent on two-point field goals, mostly layups and dunks.

Jaiden Th0mpson scored an efficient 30 on 14-for-20 shooting. Gavin Bullock had 19.

The Daniel twins, Carson and Chase, combined for 22 assists.

Yes, 22.

Tee Harris scored 19 and Dylan Valley had 13 for the Mustangs (3-9, 0-4).

“I thought we played OK,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “They are just too hard to guard. They play so unselfish and they keep the ball moving.”

Central Cabarrus 32 31 19 8 — 90

East Rowan 12 19 12 11 — 54

East scoring — Harris 19, Valley 13, Everhart 7, Wembolua 6, Lee 4, Chesney 2, Danzine 2, Sprinkle 1.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan experienced a frigid shooting night and was blasted 83-32 by Concord in South Piedmont Conference play.

Concord led 53-12 at halftime.

“Had good looks, just didn’t make the shots,” South coach Daniel Blevins said.

Meanwhile, Concord (8-5, 4-1) made just about everything, The Spiders shot 63 percent from the field and put five men in double figures, led by Brayden Blue’s 18 points.

Aaron Jones was the bright spot for the Raiders (1-11, 0-4). He got hot in the fourth quarter. He hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

Concord 32 21 19 11 — 83

South 5 7 3 17 — 32

South scoring — Jones 14, Hunt 6, Young 4, Anderson 2, Carey 2, Cromer 2, Saine 2.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Northwet Cabarrus is one of those sneaky-good teams that may be in the battle for second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

The Trojans (6-6, 4-1) are tough defensively and they locked up Carson 59-43 on Friday.

Carson started strong, but the Trojans turned the game around by holding the Cougars to eight points in the second quarter.

It was a season-low point total for the Cougars (6-6, 0-4), who have a number of capable scorers.

Jonah Drye got hot in the third quarter and led the Cougars with 16 points. Colin Ball added 10.

Mason Trombley scored 10 to lead a balanced effort by the Trojans.

NW Cabarrus 12 19 16 12 — 59

Carson 16 8 11 8 — 43

Carson scoring — Drye 16, Ball 10, Taylor 8, McGruder 4, Beasley 3, Burleyson 2.

