Doug Creamer: Safe arrival in 2023

By Doug Creamer

We were all freezing for Christmas. One week later, I walked the beach with my sister on a beautiful New Year’s Day. There were very few people on the beach. The sky was an incredible blue and the water was calm. It was so incredibly peaceful as I watched a pelican gracefully glide through the sky. The fresh salt air does wonders for the soul.

My sister and I caught up on all the family news. She has three great kids; two are in college and one is ready to be all grown up. We talked about our parents and health issues that various ones are dealing with in the family. We talked about our jobs and daily routines. It was a good day.

Later that evening I sent her a picture of us on the beach. She sent a text back, “Who are those old people in the picture?” We both laughed. I told her that I didn’t see anyone old in the picture, but later realized that this year I will be adding a zero to my age. Maybe I better look at that picture again?

It has been nice to see our family over the holidays. Life is precious and I want to enjoy each moment because we really don’t know what the future holds. It has been nice to catch up with some friends over the Christmas holiday, too. It is interesting to hear what people are up to and how life has been treating them. The holidays give us the opportunity to catch up with those that we love.

I have read about people making predictions for 2023. Some have made dire predictions about a difficult year. Others have predicted natural disasters. Still others have predicted war and great suffering.

To be honest with you, I do not put much stock in that kind of thinking. I can assure you each one of us will have some good days and some bad days this year. How am I so sure about that? I have walked with the Lord for many years and I know that He is good. He keeps a close watch on us. He will allow some difficult moments to test our faith. He will also send us some great blessings if we will keep our eyes of faith open to see and receive them.

The Bible teaches us that God makes good plans for a hope-filled future. I don’t hope for bad things, I hope for good things. God, our Father, wants us to have a good trip through life. That does not mean that there won’t be any bad or sad moments, but it does mean that we will not have to walk through those moments alone. Like a good Father, He will walk with us and if necessary, carry us through the challenges in life. He promises never to leave or forsake us. God keeps His promises.

I believe God is planning great things for 2023. He wants to see us grow stronger in our faith. He wants to see us overcome and succeed. He wants us to be healthy even though we face challenges. I believe He is still in the healing business. Some of us are facing financial challenges but God has unlimited resources. I believe God wants to help us financially so we can invest more into His kingdom. Some of us are struggling with relationships. God has a way of restoring broken relationships, but we have to be humble and work with Him to experience His intervention.

I believe that God is planning a good year for you no matter what your situation. He wants to help you. He sees the good and positive in your life. He knows all your challenges and has solutions ready to be revealed to you. He has blessings sprinkled throughout the year; some are hidden and will require effort on your side to discover. Others are waiting in plain sight and He is so excited for you to discover them. He sees the best you and wants to bring it to the surface in your life. He will bless your life beyond what you can imagine.

I want to encourage you to believe that God has a hopeful future for you. God is planning things that are bigger and better than your dreams. We don’t need to walk in fear but have a heart filled with faith. We can lean back into the loving arms of our Father and trust that He is making good plans for 2023. I believe we will all discover more of the goodness of God in 2023.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.

