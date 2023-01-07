Delta Xi Omega officers installed Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

Members of Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. continue to support community organizations via the international program theme, “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.”

During the past several months the members have donated hats, scarves and socks to Angels of Heart Home Care, fed two families during the Thanksgiving season and volunteered at Rowan Helping Ministries.

They also hosted “The Back in the Day” event that was free for the community thanking them for their contributions and support over the years.

Keeping the focus on our international theme, the following officers for 2023 were installed: president, Amelia Hasty-Rhodes; vice-president, Alisa Russell; secretary, Shanikka Gadson-Harris; assistant secretary, Carmen Harper; corresponding secretary, Renese Bates; treasurer, Sarah Lightner; financial secretary, Detra Tate; assistant financial secretary, Marva McCain; chapter hostess, Erika Staley; sergeant at arms, Teresa Broadway-Jasper; parliamentarian, Cassondra Heilig; graduate adviser, Sh’Rea Moore; historian, Brenda Alston; chaplain, Dr. Lisa Davis and public relations Sakia Jackson-Sellars.

