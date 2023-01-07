College basketball: No. 16 Duke, UNC, Wake pick up victories Published 3:45 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

Associated Press

BOSTON — Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and and No. 16 Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by holding off Boston College for a 65-64 victory on Saturday.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.

Duke trailed 64-63 before Filipowski sank his free throws with 12.4 seconds left. Ashton-Langford then missed an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds.

Duke was coming off its worst loss as a ranked team facing an unranked ACC opponent, 84-60, on Wednesday night at North Carolina State.

Trailing 63-62, BC’s Jaeden Zackery had a driving shot blocked by Mitchell at the rim, but Post hit a turnaround jumper with 28 seconds left.

Chants of ‘Let’s Go Eagles!’ drowned out a large contingent of Blue Devils’ fans yelling ‘Let’s Go Duke!’ during timeouts late in the game.

Filipowski’s layup gave the Blue Devils a 52-38 edge 5 ½ minutes into the second half before the Eagles went on a 16-2 spree to tie it on Zackery’s fast-break layup with just under nine minutes to play.

The Blue Devils went without a basket for over nine minutes before Filipowski’s driving basket made it 63-59 with 1:41 to go. But BC’s Prince Aligbe nailed a 3 — his first of the game— from the left corner 19 seconds later.

Down 15-0 before scoring their first basket nearly eight minutes into their last game, the Blue Devils looked determined to pound the ball inside from the start. They scored on Whitehead’s layup 11 seconds into the game on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Facing his first rough stretch with losses in two of the last three games before Saturday, first-year coach Jon Scheyer saw his talented team rely on its muscle and skill to overcome a scrappy BC team to end a two-game road losing streak.

Boston College: In coach Earl Grant’s second season, the Eagles keep showing why they’ll be hard to play against, relying on defense first. If they can add some consistent scorers, they may climb into the upper portion of the conference.

SIDELINED

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, the team’s second-leading scorer (11.9 points per game) and tops in assists (3.2), missed the game with a toe injury.

BUZZER BEATER

With a full second left in the first half, BC’s Langford Jr. took the ball out of bounds under his own basket, throwing a high pass to 7-footer Post, who made the catch and hit a fadeaway jumper near the left baseline.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Boston College: At No. 12 Miami on Wednesday.

Bacot, Love lead way in UNC’s win over Notre Dame, 81-64

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday.

Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.

Bacot has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, a career first, and has 1,169 career rebounds, one better than Sam Perkins, for second on the Tar Heels’ career list. Tyler Hansbrough is first with 1,219. Bacot’s 58th double-double is two shy of Billy Cunningham’s school record.

RJ Davis added 13 points and Puff Johnson 11.

Nate Laszewski scored 17 points and Dane Goodwin and JJ Starling 10 each for Notre Dame. Goodwin played in his 143rd game for the Irish, a program record.

Notre Dame trailed by double figures throughout the second half until Cormac Ryan hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven with 8:25 left. But a minute later Johnson restored the double-digit lead, scoring on a transition dunk during which he was fouled by Ryan and both tumbled to the floor. Ryan, who fell on Johnson, stuck a foot into Johnson’s face and was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. Love and Notre Dame’s Dom Campbell were also given technicals as tempers flared after the play.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 18 in the closing minutes.

North Carolina shot 50% in the first half and, combined with five steals and five blocks, took a 41-28 lead behind Love, who had three 3-pointers and 13 points, and Bacot with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Tar Heels hit their season average in points scored, best in the ACC, while allowing nearly 10 fewer than their conference-worst average.

Both teams were without key players who left their previous games with injuries. North Carolina played without 6-foot-11 starter Pete Nance, out with a back issue. Notre Dame was missing key reserve Ven-Allen Lubin, who injured his left ankle.

North Carolina is at Virginia on Tuesday.

Wake holds off late Louisville rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Damari Monsanto knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Wake Forest held off a late Louisville rally to earn an 80-72 win Saturday.

Louisville trailed by 18 points after Cameron Hildreth’s jumper put the Demon Deacons up 62-44 with 7:22 left, but Jae’Lynn Withers hit two 3s and Mike James knocked down three more as the Cardinals roared back to cut the deficit to just three, 70-67, with 2:40 remaining.

Monsanto hit a wide-open 3 from the corner and Tyree Appleby hit two free throws to push the Wake Forest lead back to eight and after Withers hit two free throws, Monsanto stroked a deep 3 to make it a nine-point lead, 78-69 with 1:26 left.

Monsanto finished shooting 5 of 12 from distance, 8 of 16 overall from the floor, to lead Wake Forest (11-5, 3-2 ACC) with 21 points. Hildreth hit 8 of 10 from the floor and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Appleby added 13 points and eight assists and Daivien Williamson hit 3 of 6 from distance off the bench and contributed 13 points.

Louisville trailed by 17 points at intermission after hitting just 11 of 30 from the floor. James, who was 1 of 3 from beyond the arc in the first half, hit 4 of 6 in the second half and finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals (2-14, 0-5). El Ellis had 20 points and eight assists with a pair of steals and Withers added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Louisville, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of its 1983 Final Four team before tip-off, lost at home to Wake Forest for the first time. The Demon Deacons now are 9-4 all-time in the series and have won back-to-back games.

Wake Forest plays host to Florida State on Wednesday.

VCU 89, Davidson 72

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 19 points as VCU beat Davidson 89-72 on Saturday.

Baldwin added eight assists for the Rams (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10). David Shriver shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Brandon Johns Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Sam Mennenga led the Wildcats (9-7, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Davidson also got 19 points and two steals from Desmond Watson. In addition, Grant Huffman had 16 points.

VCU took the lead with 10:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Shriver led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break. VCU pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 25 points.

UNC Asheville 58, Campbell 55

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Drew Pember’s 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Campbell 58-55 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed by one point heading to the final minute but made 6 of 7 free throws to win it.

Pember also contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 Big South). Tajion Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

Ricky Clemons finished with 21 points and two steals for the Fighting Camels (6-10, 1-3). Jay Pal added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Campbell.

UNC Asheville’s next game is Thursday against Longwood at home. Campbell visits South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic 71, Charlotte 67

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 71-67 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Martin was 6 of 11 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Owls (14-1, 4-0 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points and Johnell Davis 10. The Owls picked up their 13th straight victory.

Brice Williams led the 49ers (11-5, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte also got 13 points from Lu’Cye Patterson and 11 from Montre’ Gipson.

Up next for Florida Atlantic is a Wednesday matchup with Florida International on the road. Charlotte hosts UTSA on Saturday.

Radford 63, Gardner-Webb 59

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — DaQuan Smith scored 15 points as Radford beat Gardner-Webb 63-59 on Saturday.

Smith had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (8-9, 2-2 Big South Conference). Justin Archer added 12 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds. Josiah Jeffers was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from Julien Soumaoro. Kareem Reid also had 10 points.

