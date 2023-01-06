Year of the Trail: Lake Corriher Wilderness Park participates in statewide outdoor campaign

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Trails at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park will be part of a campaign promoted by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.

Each month, new themes will be posted and the agency will promote events and activities.

The January theme is ‘New Year, New Trails.’ The Year of the Trail campaign mission is to reach communities with the message of how and where to experience trails that showcase North Carolina’s landscapes, provide healthy recreation and stimulate local economies.

See details in Sunday’s Post.

 

 

