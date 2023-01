Utility work closing Skyline Drive lane Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Troy Construction, a third party utility contractor, will be closing a single lane of Skyline Drive for two days. The closure, which is beside the northbound lane of Interstate 85, is from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7. A flagging operation will be in place during the lane closure on the west side of Longview Avenue.

Comments