Salisbury to send out corrected utility bills Published 12:02 am Friday, January 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers who receive utility bills through the U.S. Postal Service will receive a second, corrected bill for January after a billing error sent a duplicate of December’s bill this month.

Penalties will be waived for all customers for the month of January.

A spokesperson for the city said a customer brought the error to the city’s attention.

“We apologize to our customers who received an incorrect utility bill this week with dates on it from December 2022,” said Wade Furches, director of finance. “We strive for error-free billing each month for every customer because we understand the difficulty in balancing bill payments, particularly around the holiday season, for many of our residents. We have collaborated with our printer to resend the mailing. Customers should receive the new, correct bill within the next two weeks.”

The correct amount was emailed to customers who receive an electronic bill.

To sign-up for online and automatic payments, visit salisburync.gov/billpay.

Comments