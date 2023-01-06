Perimeter fencing on RSS Board agenda — but not for high school Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

SALISBURY — While the debate over the perimeter fencing at Salisbury High School continues, an item on the Jan. 9 agenda for the Board of Education entitled “Perimeter Fencing” does not refer to the high school.

Instead, it is about proposed fencing around Shive Elementary School.

According to the presentation on the agenda, “Sweetwater Village, a proposed subdivision by D.R. Horton, is located adjacent to Shive Elementary school property. A proposed 2,602 linear foot security perimeter fence [would] be installed between Shive and the proposed subdivision.”

The projected cost of the security fence is $117,815.25, based on current bids.

D.R. Horton has agreed to pay for the cost of the security fence installation and RSS will administer the installation. The recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers to the board is to accept the proposal in full.

Comments