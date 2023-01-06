High school wrestling: Falcons win SPC championship Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s wrestling team, coached by Jonathan Brown, secured the South Piedmont Conference championship with wins against Central Cabarrus and South Rowan on Thursday.

The Falcons (15-0, 6-0) beat Central Cabarrus 55-19 in the key matchup. The Vikings, led by two-time state champ Jackson Baglio, also were undefeated in the league prior to the showdown with the Falcons.

West also beat South Rowan 70-9.

Jathon Roby (106 pounds), Oliver Perry (113), Levi Graham (120), Stetson Collins (126), Eli Jenkins (170), Hunter Miller (195) and Christian Hercules (285) had pins against the Vikings. Grayson Burleson (220) won by forfeit.

Adam Coughenour (152) won a major decision and Connor Misenheimer (145) took a decision.

In the match with South, Roby, Oliver Perry, Collins, Misenheimer, Adam Coughenour, Burleson and Hercules won by forfeit.

Kevin Obrien (132), who took his first loss of the season against Central Cabarrus, won by pinfall. Other West winners by pin were Jacob Perry (138), Bryan Taylor (145), Robert Coleman (182). Miller won a major decision.

West is highly ranked in the state in 3A and plans to wrestle St. Stephens, a traditional power, next week as the Falcons prepare for the dual team state playoffs.

Comments