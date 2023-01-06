Heart Ball committee members for 2023 announced Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

The Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund Ball committee members recently held a meeting to begin planning the 2023 Heart Ball to be held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Feb. 11.

The 2022 Heart Ball raised $29,000. Donations were made to the Community Care Clinic, Meals on Wheels and Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The members of the 2023 Heart Ball Committee are:

President/Chair: Barb and Cliff Sorel

Vice President/Co-Chair: Katie and Erik Lipscomb

Secretary: Leigh Ann and Tom Loeblein

Past President: Lori and Charlie Graeber

Renee and Chris Bradshaw

Brooks and Trent Busby

Kristen and Steve Colwell

Robin and Steve Fisher

Julie and John Hlavacek

LeeAnna and Guy Hoskins

Katie and Cory Menees

Allison and Robert Ogden

Alice and Ryan Rich

Virginia and Mark Robertson

Lauren and Charles Whaley

Comments