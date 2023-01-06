Heart Ball committee members for 2023 announced
Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023
The Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund Ball committee members recently held a meeting to begin planning the 2023 Heart Ball to be held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Feb. 11.
The 2022 Heart Ball raised $29,000. Donations were made to the Community Care Clinic, Meals on Wheels and Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
The members of the 2023 Heart Ball Committee are:
President/Chair: Barb and Cliff Sorel
Vice President/Co-Chair: Katie and Erik Lipscomb
Secretary: Leigh Ann and Tom Loeblein
Past President: Lori and Charlie Graeber
Renee and Chris Bradshaw
Brooks and Trent Busby
Kristen and Steve Colwell
Robin and Steve Fisher
Julie and John Hlavacek
LeeAnna and Guy Hoskins
Katie and Cory Menees
Allison and Robert Ogden
Alice and Ryan Rich
Virginia and Mark Robertson
Lauren and Charles Whaley