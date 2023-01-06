Blotter: Domestic disturbance turns violent, officers intervene Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man is facing charges after firing a gun into a home where two sisters were before reportedly attempting to run over the women with his car as he tried to flee.

Gregory Rayshun Hunter, 43, was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, for injuries after crashing his car into a fence at the 209 E. Bank St. location where the incident unfolded on Wednesday.

When the call came in, a distressed female informed emergency dispatch that a man at the home was threatening her sister.

As officers arrived, they reportedly observed Hunter hitting the woman with “closed fists.”

The investigation revealed that a single shot had been fired into a bedroom window at the residence. The sisters were able to escape from the home through a bathroom window, but once outside, Hunter reportedly returned to his vehicle and attempted to run over them. During that sequence, Hunter’s vehicle hit a fence.

Authorities were unable to locate a firearm at the scene.

Hunter’s charges include shooting into an occupied property, assault, and breaking and entering. He was officially taken into custody at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Salisbury Police reports

• A report was made of vandalism and theft from a motor vehicle that reportedly occurred between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 on East Horah Street.

• A larceny occurred between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 on Mocksville Avenue. The total estimated loss was $210.

• A report of vandalism between 5:40-5:45 a.m. on Jan. 3 was taken at College BBQ.

• A larceny between 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 was reported on Long Meadow Drive. The total estimated loss was $4,000.

• Brandon Jamar Brown, 39, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A report of burglary by forcible entry was made on Moon Circle in relation to an incident that occurred between midnight-2 a.m. on Jan. 3. The total estimated loss was $3,140.

• Two handguns were reported stolen from Pethel Road in China Grove around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 3. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A burglary was reported on Sloan Road in Mt. Ulla around 3:41 p.m. on Jan. 3.

• A vehicle was broken into on I-85 between midnight and 6 p.m. on Jan. 3. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

• Tyliek Ramone Carter, 25, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance.

• Rigoberto Bibiano-Pacheco, 43, was arrested and Jan. 2 and charged with intoxicated/disruptive-cursing/shouting at others.

• Anthony Lashawn Brown, 49, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with communicating threats.

• Kendrick A. Cowan, 38, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than .5 ounce and less than 1.5 ounces.

• Micheal Devone Keel, 43, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Shannon Gail Priolo, 48, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged as a habitual felon.

• Josie Arianne Dyer, 28, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

• Michael Joel Wiggins, 20, was arrested on Jan. 3 on felony possession of marijuana. Wiggins was also charged with assault on a female.

