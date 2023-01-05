My Turn, Sherry Swedren: My farewell to politics Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Sherry Swedren

First I want to say I have never hated anyone in my life, not even an ex-president!

It’s been a rough couple of years in our country. I have posted what I have about this ex-president because I started researching D.J. Trump and his criminal life 10 years before he ever ran for president. I’ve posted what I did because people needed to be warned about “a dangerous man who could bring down our country.”

And he nearly did that on Jan. 6, 2021. I was once one of those brainwashed fools who was addicted to Fox News. Even convinced that Obama was someone who could not be trusted, but when you know better you do better. So when Fox News endorsed Trump, I knew I had to run from there as fast as I could because these morons were not to be trusted. If they believed in a lying, racist, life long criminal then I could no longer believe a word they said.

It took some years but I finally realized it wasn’t possible to get through to MAGA cult followers unless they were de-programmed just as ex-cult members had to be in years past. Cult members are convinced their cult leader has all the answers and his instructions include: do not believe anything you hear and don’t believe what you’re seeing with your own eyes — just as cult leaders and dictators convince their sheep to do. It’s very sad that millions could be led astray by a desperate Wizard of Oz. And behind the curtain is a small, weak little con man.

I continued to post the truth believing there had to be some who hadn’t been totally engulfed by the dark side. The saddest part for me was losing those (I’d thought to be my friends and family), who I loved and thought they loved me to a fool full of hate and lies. I can’t imagine their thoughts and regret when one day their cult leader will be gone and they live with the fact that they gave up those people who loved them so much for the cult leader who never cared about them at all and only used them for his political and his own financial gain.

I can’t help but think that if not for being afraid to admit they’ve been taken by a huckster for so long that millions of them would leave the cult today. He really will be gone eventually. I feel I can stop my warnings because today I feel confident that Trump will never again hold the office of president of the United States. If after one of his impeachments he would have been convicted and removed, Jan. 6 never would have happened. Indictments and justice are coming. One of them has to be the one to stop him in his tracks.

Too many in government have given him a pass on his many crimes. They are also responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 — another reason the GOP does not deserve control over any part of government. Either trash most of them or start a whole new party altogether.

Thank you and prayers for you President Joe Biden for bringing back peace and sanity to the people and to our country. Prayers for the millions who refuse to be thankful. And prayers for our country’s future!

God bless our country always!

Sherry Swedren lives in Salisbury.

