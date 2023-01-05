High school girls basketball: Finally … the Raiders get one Published 3:09 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls basketball team went 0-for-December.

The Raiders needed to beat someone — anyone — and they did on Wednesday night. They are 1-0 in 2003. They topped Mount Pleasant 41-34 in a non-conference game to end a seven-game losing skid.

South, which dropped a one-point game to East Rowan in the Sam Moir Christmas Classic, won for the first time since the Raiders beat Pine Lake Prep on Nov. 29.

“This was much-needed,” South coach Alex Allen said. “Not the prettiest, but the girls gritted it out and made it happen.”

South (3-8) hasn’t won a road game yet, but the Raiders now have won three times in front of the home folks.

Madilyn Cherry, who scored 16 points, got South off to a fast start against the Tigers. The Raiders were in control 15-5 after a quarter and went up 22-11 at halftime.

Mount Pleasant shut out Cherry in the third quarter, but Hannah Atwell made two 3-pointers to keep South ahead.

Atwell scored nine points, while Kynlee Dextraze had seven.

Caylin Herring and Sarah Acetuno did almost all of the scoring for the Tigers. They combined for 29.

South is 39th out of 55 teams in the 3A West RPI rankings. Mount Pleasant (4-10) is 42nd in the 2A West rankings.

South has a good chance for a two-game winning streak, as Concord visits on Friday.

Mount Pleasant 5 6 11 12 — 34

South Rowan 15 7 8 11 — 41

South scoring — Cherry 16, Atwell 9, Dextraze 7, Alston 5, Menius 2, Childers 2.

Comments