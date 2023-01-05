Education roundup: Hurley students relive days of early South at Old Salem Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Hurley Elementary School’s fourth grade classes went to Old Salem on Dec. 15 to learn what life was like for North Carolinians in the early South.

Students visited the bakery, pottery house, the boys school, doctors office and many other sites. They even worked out a few math problems in the old school room.

While on their visit to Old Salem they were able to go to the Winkler Bakery that was built 200 years ago, and the students were able to take some bread home with them that was made in the bakery.

The fourth graders visited the T Bagge Merchant in Old Salem where they were able to see how workers created pots and other things to cook and store food.

The went to the Boys’ School, where they could see how young boys used to learn and the activities they did in school.

At the doctor’s house, the students were able to explore the apothecary, which is a room full of herbs and medicines.

The Hurley Elementary fourth graders plan on visiting all four North Carolina regions this year. They have already traveled and experienced the Piedmont region.

RCCC staff group makes sure everyone had a merry Christmas

SALISBURY — Thanks to the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Staff Association, children residents in two foster group homes, Church of God Children’s Home in Concord and Nazareth Children’s Home in Rockwell, had their holidays brightened.

With the help of staff volunteers, the college staff association collected more than 500 items to share with the children. Items included toys, games, hair-care products, bed linens, towels, washcloths, pillows and pillowcases, art supplies, coloring books and puzzles.

In addition to the donations, staff members visited the Nazareth Children’s Home on Saturday, Dec. 17 to give the children a holiday party, which included pizza, drinks, dessert, and fun activities with the staff.

