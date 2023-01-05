College women’s basketball: Wolfpack, Tar Heels stumble; No. 19 Blue Devils top Wake Published 11:58 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Aaron Beard

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH — Dontavia Waggoner had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Boston College beat No.10 North Carolina State 79-71 on Thursday night.

Maria Gakdeng added 17 points for the Eagles (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who stopped a 10-game losing streak in the series and earned their first win against the Wolfpack since February 2015.

The school said it also marked the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent since beating Florida State in 2010.

The Eagles fell behind by 10 points early in the second quarter, but rallied to even the score by halftime. They then took their own double-digit lead (55-44) late in the third quarter, sending the Wolfpack into catch-up mode the rest of the game.

Waggoner drove that effort, making 10 of 17 shots to go with her big rebounding day. Andrea Daley joined her with 11 rebounds to help the Eagles finish with an 42-34 edge on the glass to go along with a 45% shooting that including 6 for 12 from behind the arc and a 19-for-26 performance at the foul line.

Jada Boyd scored 20 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-3, 2-2), while Diamond Johnson had 18 points in her return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

This loss should drop Wes Moore’s three-time reigning ACC champion out of the top 10.

No. 19 Duke women top Wake

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest 60-50.

Taylor made her fourth 3-pointer of the first half just before the halftime buzzer to give Duke a 32-24 lead. The Blue Devils led the rest of the way. Balogun, Reigan Richardson and Taylor combined for a 6-0 run for a 55-46 lead, and Richardson’s three-point play with 59 seconds left gave Duke the only double-digit lead of the game.

Richardson finished with 12 points for Duke (14-1, 4-0). Taylor was 1 of 5 from the field, including a miss from distance, in the second half. Balogun scored eight points after halftime and Richardson had seven.

Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Elise Williams had 12 points and four steals for Wake Forest (10-6, 1-4). Olivia Summiel grabbed 10 rebounds.

After the teams combined to score just 19 points in the first quarter, Duke answered with 23 points in the second quarter. The teams combined to make 6 of 26 shots (23%) in the first quarter. Duke finished the game at 44.4% shooting, and both teams turned it over 19 times.

Miami tops No. 22 Tar Heels

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start and Miami beat No. 22 North Carolina 62-58 on Thursday night.

Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. North Carolina (9-5, 0-3) has started 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Miami, which led for 36-plus minutes, was ahead by seven points entering the fourth quarter and held the advantage the rest of the way. But North Carolina got within 59-57 when Deja Kelly completed a four-point play with 1:28 left.

Cavinder made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left for a 61-58 lead and after a timeout, Kelly hit the front of the rim on a 3-pointer. Miami secured the rebound at 2.1 and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Kelly finished with 19 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, for North Carolina. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 13 points and Alyssa Ustby had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams host a top-10 opponent on Sunday. Miami plays No. 9 Virginia Tech and North Carolina plays fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

MEN’S GAMES

Boykin scores 16, Appalachian State downs Coastal Carolina 63-62

BOONE (AP) — Tyree Boykin had 16 points and Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 63-62 on Thursday night.

Boykin shot 5 for 13 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (8-8). Donovan Gregory added 12 points while going 6 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine assists. Tamell Pearson finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jomaru Brown led the Chanticleers (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four steals. Coastal Carolina also got 12 points from Jimmy Nichols. Essam Mostafa also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida International 62, Charlotte 60

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones had 20 points and Florida International beat Charlotte 62-60 on Thursday night.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-7). Arturo Dean finished 7 of 13 from the field to add 15 points. Mohamed Sanogo recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Aly Khalifa finished with 15 points for the 49ers (11-4). Charlotte also got 14 points from Montre’ Gipson. In addition, Brice Williams finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

