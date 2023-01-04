Blotter: Traffic stop leads to DUI, gun charges Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

After pulling over a vehicle for weaving on New Year’s Eve, Salisbury police officers found a stolen firearm from Virginia. The driver now faces charges related to the gun as well as driving while impaired.

Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while impaired, possession of an open container and speeding. At the time that the officer initiated the stop, Bradley was reportedly driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 85.

Upon inspection, the officers noticed a brown paper bag inside the vehicle with an open container of tequila. Officers administered a field sobriety test for Bradley, who reportedly registered a .08 blood alcohol content when given a breathalyzer test. Bradley was subsequently taken into custody and her vehicle was searched. The handgun that was recovered was reportedly stolen out of Chesapeake, Virginia. Additional details about the firearm were not available.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A construction company accidentally cut cable lines at a property on East Council Street between 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

• A report was taken for larceny from a motor vehicle on Brownrigg Road between midnight on Dec. 30 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. The total estimated loss was $30.

• A hit and run reportedly occurred on West Henderson Street between 2:20-2:23 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• After being invited into a home on Majolica Road, a woman reportedly took a bottle of liquor from the residence. The estimated total loss was $20.

• A report of assault on an officer was taken shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

• A motor vehicle theft occurred on Pearl Street between 1-10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

• A vehicular hit and run reportedly occurred involving a pedestrian near Gold Hill Drive and Reynolds Street between 10:10-10:13 p.m. on Jan. 1.

• Laid Right Site Development was reportedly the victim of motor fuel theft that occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

• Officers responded to reports of larceny from the Food Lion on West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 4:13 p.m. on Jan. 2. The total estimate loss was $799.

• Melvin Antonio Maxwell, 37, of Salisbury, was arrested around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day and charged with communicating threats.

• Jasmine Michelle Chawlk, 34, of Salisbury, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, and charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

• Maurice Chandler King, 35, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with impaired driving around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• On Dec. 30, a deputy responded to reports of property damage involving a parked vehicle on Lincoln Avenue in Spencer. A female was reportedly found passed out from a drug overdose.

• A report for fraud was made on High Street in Gold Hill on Dec. 30. The fraud is reported to have occurred between Dec. 1-30. The total estimated loss was $4,500.

• The sheriff’s office took a report of property damage between 6:02-6:06 p.m. on Dec. 30, on Edgewood Drive in China Grove.

• A report of property damage on Aviation Lane in Gold Hill was filed on Dec. 31 around 9:02 a.m.

• A report of unlawful entry was filed in relation to an address on Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury between 4:15-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• A report of larceny was made on Eden Park Drive in China Grove around 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• A drug overdose was reported on Edgefield Drive in Salisbury between 10:30-10:42 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• A larceny was reported from Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores on Peeler Road in Salisbury between 1:24-1:26 a.m. on Jan. 1. The total estimated loss was $50.

• A report for stolen property was filed by Avis Rent-A-Car in Rockwell at 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 1.

• Michael Wayne Jordan, 64, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Katie Story, 30, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with simple assault.

• Corey Wayne Page, 33, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

• Trey Allen Dickson, 29, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with possession of a deadly weapon and violating an order of protection.

• Jasmine Michelle Pinckney, 24, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with aiding and abetting a felony.

• Emily Rose Long, 25, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with resisting an officer.

• Eugene Coy Honeycutt, 43, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Christina Elaine Swink, 39, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Austin Michael Reid, 22, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with assault on a female.

• Duane Lamonte Bowers, 51, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with buying and receiving stolen property.

• Doulas Preston Starnes, 62, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Kasey Wynne Woodle, 40, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with felony breaking and entering.

• Brittany Lyn O’Conner, 30, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with simple assault.

• Felix Edwards Burks, 31, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with assault on a female.

• Tommy Richard Dabbs, 44, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with attempting to break and enter motor vehicles.

• Angela Michelle Hendrix, 37, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with simple assault.

• Jason Wayne Hendrix, 40, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with simple assault.

• Arther Michael Still, 36, was arrested on Jan.1 and charged with child abuse.

• Rosemary Yolanda Bradshaw, 51, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Comments