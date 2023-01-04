Margaret C. Woodson Foundation accepting applications for grants from Rowan, Davie nonprofits Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The Margaret C. Woodson Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Eligible organizations include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, governmental and educational institutions.

Grants will be awarded in support of a broad range of charitable purposes. Priority will be given to projects or programs that encourage constructive change, strive toward excellence, and have a significant component of public service. All proposed projects or programs must serve residents of Rowan and Davie counties.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the project and the foundation’s available funds.

To begin the application process, visit the foundation’s Online Grants Center and select “The Margaret C. Woodson Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.

Completed applications must be submitted online by noon on Thursday, Feb. 9. The online application closes promptly at noon and will not accept late submissions.

Contact Tiara Miles with further questions about the application process at tmiles@fftc.org.

The Margaret C. Woodson Foundation, Inc. was chartered on Jan. 21, 1955 by Margaret Craig Woodson to promote the well-being and betterment of mankind through assistance and support to charitable, educational and religious organizations that seek to improve public welfare. It administered by Foundation For The Carolinas, which has assets of $3.7 billion. Go to www.fftc.org for more information.

Comments