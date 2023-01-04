High school girls basketball: Easy one for Hornets Published 2:16 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Kyla Bryant stuffed the stat sheet for 19 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists as Salisbury’s girls blew out East Davidson 63-24 for a Central Carolina Conference win on Tuesday.

MaKayla Noble also notched a double-double for the Hornets with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Icesis Nwafor scored 13 points, Mariana Zapata made three 3-pointers off the bench, and Haley Dalton blocked three shots.

Bryant and Noble scored 10 apiece in the first quarter as the Hornets took a 27-8 lead.

It was 44-12 at the half and 60-19 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

After playing three games in the high-powered John Wall Invitational, the Hornets (10-2, 3-0) had no trouble with an ordinary team.

Salisbury is fifth in the 2A West RPI rankings. East Davidson (1-14, 0-3) is 49th out of 53 teams.

East Davidson 8 4 7 5 — 24

Salisbury 27 17 16 3 — 63

Salisbury scoring — Bryant 19, Noble 16, Nwafor 13, Zapata 9, Dalton 4, Morgan 2.

