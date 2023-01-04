High school boys basketball: Cavaliers overpower South Stanly Published 4:28 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Staff report

NORWOOD — North Rowan’s boys finally have the team coach Jason Causby envisioned having, and the Cavaliers are a locomotive that is starting to gather steam.

North has put up 92, 90 and 87 points in its last three games. The 87 came in Tuesday’s 87-55 romp at South Stanly.

Keying the surge has been the return of Naejone Whitney and Dyzarious Carpenter. Whitney had 17 points and 11 rebounds in North’s latest victory. Carpenter scored 15.

North (7-6) led the Bulls 25-8 after a quarter and by 54-21 at halftime.

“We played really well in the first half,” Causby said. “Jericcho Charleston was key, pushing tempo for us. George Maxwell shot the ball well and was under control on his drives.”

Maxwell scored 24. He had 11 in the first quarter and 17 by halftime.

Maxwell and Charleston combined for 11 assists.

Carpenter got four buckets during North’s overwhelming second quarter.

Eleven Cavaliers scored.

“We got some energy off the bench,” Causby said. “Micah Nguyen came in and gave us a lot of defensive pressure. It was another good team win.”

Drew Gaddy led the Bulls with 15 points.

North is only 32nd in the 1A West RPI rankings, which are top-heavy with preps, charters and academies, but the Cavaliers should start moving up.

South Stanly (3-9) is 41st in the rankings. There are 52 1A West teams.

N. Rowan 25 29 17 16 — 87

S. Stanly 8 13 20 14 — 55

North scoring — Maxwell 24, Whitney 17, Carpenter 15, Charleston 7, Alford 5, McArthur 5, Polk 4, Smith 3, Nguyen 3, Sullivan 3, O’Kelly 1.

Comments