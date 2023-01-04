High school basketball: Salisbury sweeps; Carson boys win Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SALISBURY — Kyla Bryant stuffed the stat sheet for 19 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists as Salisbury’s girls blew out East Davidson 63-24 for a Central Carolina Conference win on Tuesday.

The Hornets (10-2, 3-0) had no trouble with the struggling Golden Eagles (1-14, 0-3).

MaKayla Noble also notched a double-double for the Hornets with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Icesis Nwafor scored 13 points, Mariana Zapata made three 3-pointers off the bench, and Haley Dalton blocked three shots.

•••

Salisbury’s boys routed East Davidson 82-47. Juke Harris was recognized for scoring 1,000 career points.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls lost 34-19 to A.L. Brown.

The Cougars had a much better chance to win than they did when the teams played in Kannapolis.

Carson (2-10) trailed by eight after three quarters, but scored only one point in the fourth.

Alona Locklear led Carson with six points.

Sadie Faulkner scored eight for the Wonders (5-5).

•••

Carson’s boys held off A.L. Brown 56-54.

A slow-paced first half ended with the teams in a 24-all tie.

Carson (6-5) got a lead with some hot shooting in the third quarter. Jonah Drye made five 3-pointers in the quarter.

A.L. Brown stayed in the game and made it tight at the end. Colin Ball hit two clutch free throws late for a five-point lead, and the Wonders made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Drye scored 19. Emory Taylor, who had a big first quarter, scored 16. Mikey Beasley got 10 points, all in the second half.

Kadan Williams scored 19 for the Wonders (2-9).

