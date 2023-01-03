Salisbury City Council preview: Holding public hearings for land projects Published 12:05 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at city hall on South Main Street, Interim Budget Manager Kaley Sink and Finance Manager Mark Dryefo will receive the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Mayor Karen Alexander will also proclaim observances for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Mentoring Month, and National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

A public hearing will be held f0r the voluntary annexation of 13.094 acres identified located on Julian Road. City Engineer Wendy Brindle will present this to council.

A public hearing will be held f0r the voluntary annexation of .104 acres located at 1132 Barbour Street and adopting an ordinance amending the Land Development District Map to rezone the parcel from Rowan County Multi-Family Residential to City of Salisbury General Residential (GR-6). Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will present this to council.

A public hearing will be held for adopting an ordinance amending the Land Development District Map to rezone one parcel, approximately 3.32 acres, located along the 2200 block of Mooresville Road from General Residential (GR-3) zoning to Rural Residential zoning. Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will present this to council.

A public hearing will be held for adopting an ordinance amending the Land Development District Map to rezone one parcel, approximately 6.823 acres, located in the 1700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard from Corridor Mixed-Use to Corridor Mixed-Use with a Conditional District Overlay to request an alternative design for the construction of a new self-storage facility. Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will present this to council.

The council will also receive a presentation regarding the status of the former Kesler Mill site and consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with Development Finance Initiative in the amount of $72,950 to begin pre-development activities that will assist the city in selecting a qualified developer for the site. Planning Director Hannah Jacobson will present this to council.

Those interested can find the entire Jan 3. Salisbury City Council meeting agenda here.

Comments