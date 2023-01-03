‘Finally complete’ — New Year’s baby makes Gold Hill family whole Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Life is often a race, with each competitor going out for the No. 1 spot. Of course, there can only be one No. 1.

On New Year’s Day, Isabel Violet Dwinell earned the distinction of being the first baby born in Rowan County in 2023.

Isabel was born to Kate and Spencer Dwinell at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday. The Gold Hill couple’s newborn came a little early, having been expected on Jan. 18. It seems as though little “Izzy” wasn’t settling for anything less than first.

Spencer suggested that with a name like Isabel, “Izzy” would be a good nickname, but that the child’s full name would set them up for success in a career sense.

“It’s a professional name, and I also think it’s pretty,” Spencer said.

Meanwhile, the middle name bears a dual significance.

“It’s a flower and a color,” he said.

Isabel Violet is Dwinell’s second daughter. They have applied a similar naming method with their first daughter.

“That is what I did with our other daughter,” Spencer said. “We named her Evelyn Jade. It’s a playful name in the middle and a really professional name at the beginning.”

The experience was one that the Dwinells will remember for all the right reasons.

“I am doing really well,” Kate said. “It was a smooth delivery.”

Spencer added, “We were feeling a lot of love. Our family is finally complete. We are all here now.”

On hand at the hospital to deliver a care package were representatives of Smart Start Rowan. They delivered goods for the baby as well as the newborn parents.

This is our annual New Year’s donation,” said Amy Brown, the executive director of Smart Start Rowan. Joining Brown at the hospital were Smart Start Rowan Vice President Erik Lipscomb and the organization’s director of outreach and development, Denise Heinke.

Dwinell beat out some close competitors to be Rowan County’s New Year’s Baby. By only 37 minutes, Dwinell edged Benjamin Garrido Alberto, born seven pounds and 4.4 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches.

Later in the afternoon, Isaac Dewayne Loving was born. He weighed seven pounds and 1.2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

Not wanting to miss the party, Aspen Shuachua Xiong brought up the rear, being born at 7:49 p.m. Xiong was seven pounds and 9.7 ounces and measured 19.75 inches.

