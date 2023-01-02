Woman in custody for death of her husband Published 8:30 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Vicki Hyatt

Courtesy of the Mountaineer

MAGGIE VALLEY — A New Year’s Eve domestic dispute in a Maggie Valley motel ended the life of Wayne Stevenson Evans, 57, of Salisbury.

His wife, Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, also from Salisbury, is in custody and being held for murder at the Haywood County Detention Center, where she remains without bond.

Maggie Valley Police Chief Russ Gilliland said his department received a call at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 to the Tanglewood Motel concerning a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, officers found Evans was non-responsive.

“The case is currently under investigation,” Gilland said, declining to reveal further details for now. “There is no danger to our community extending from this case.”

Gilliland said the family has been notified and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

