Salisbury man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Thomasville
Published 6:11 pm Monday, January 2, 2023
THOMASVILLE — A Salisbury man was killed in a two-car crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 South in Thomasville early Sunday morning, according to the Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit of the Thomasville Police Department.
Reports say the accident, which happened about 3:45 a.m., involved a 2014 Chevy Corvette and a 2020 Fiat 500, both traveling south when they collided.
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, the driver of the Corvette, died at the scene according to officials.
Jasmine Junious, 24, the driver of the Fiat, and passengers, Kierra Carter, 25, and Ashley Burdette, 23, are all from High Point and were all taken to High Point Medical Center for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.