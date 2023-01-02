Salisbury man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — A Salisbury man was killed in a two-car crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 South in Thomasville early Sunday morning, according to the Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit of the Thomasville Police Department.

Reports say the accident, which happened about 3:45 a.m., involved a 2014 Chevy Corvette and a 2020 Fiat 500, both traveling south when they collided.