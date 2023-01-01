Kannapolis Police Department gets new K9 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kaiyo is the newest K9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department. Kaiyo, is pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” His name means “ocean” in Japanese.

Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning how to be a K9 team. He is a year old and when not working loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard. Say hello if you see him and Officer West around Kannapolis.

