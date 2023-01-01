Blotter for Jan. 1 Published 12:01 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of robbery with a firearm was made in relation to an incident that occurred in a parking lot on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 28. The total estimated loss was $860.

• A report of burglary and forcible entry on Julian Road in Salisbury was reported on Dec. 29. The incident is said to have occurred between 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and noon on Christmas Day. The total estimated loss was $460.

• First United Methodist Church was reportedly vandalized between 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 29.

• A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered on Crown Point Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 28.

• A drug overdose was reported to have occurred on Long Street in Salisbury between 12:50 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 29.

• A larceny was reported to have occurred between 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 2:23 p.m. on Dec. 29. A total of $550 is estimated to have been lost.

• A shoplifting report was filed at the Walmart on Arlington Street around 3:45 p.m,. on Dec. 29. Estimated property loss was $240.

• A handgun was reportedly found in a trash can on Mocksville Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.

• A report of damaged property was made on Sterling Court in Salisbury between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 29.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report for fraud and false pretenses was made on Silk and Tassel Road in Cleveland between noon on Nov. 18 and 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 28. Total loss was estimated at $2,500.

• A drug overdose was reported on Tryon Road in Rockwell around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 28.

• A report of resisting an officer was made on Ebenezer Road in Kannapolis around 8:37 p.m. on Dec. 28. Matthew James Haberkamp, 29, was arrested on charges stemming from the incident.

• A report of marijuana possession was made on Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove around 9:30 on Dec. 28. Charles Evan Powell, 31, was charged for possession stemming from the incident.

• A report of drug possession was made on Link Street in Rockwell around 8:43 p.m. on Dec. 29.

• A report of trespass was made at Cheesemans General Store in Rockwell around 7:53 a.m. on Dec. 27.

• A report of larceny on Jane Road that occurred between 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. on the following day was filed on Dec. 27. The estimate loss was $1,500.

• A false pretense report was filed on Spring Lake Lane in Gold Hill around 11:52 a.m. on Dec. 27. Estimated total loss was $235.

• A report of vandalism and damaged property was made on Bare Street in Kannapolis. The incident reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 27.

• A sex offender registry violation report was filed on Dec. 28 and 10:22 a.m.

• A larceny, which occurred between noon on Dec. 26 and 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 27, on N.C. Hwy. 152-W in China Grove, was reported on Dec. 27. The estimated loss was $1,300.

• Keith Scott Furr, 37, was arrested on charges of failure to appear on Dec. 28

• Gary Thomas Bork, 45, was arrested on charges of obtaining advances under promise to work/pay on Dec. 28.

• Trevor Bryan Fowler, 51, was arrested on charges of failing to register as a sexual offender on Dec. 28.

• Garrett Lynn Myers, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28.

• Dshawn Lynn Armantrout, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28.

• Bobby Ray Aderhold, 19, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises on Dec. 29.

• Aaron Paul Anderson, 27, was arrested on charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage on Dec. 29.

• Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 29.

• Christopher Michael Reid, 43, was arrested on charges of failure to appear on Dec. 29.

• Candi Lacole Buchanan, 29, was arrested on charges of failure to appear on Dec. 29.

• Malik Shakur McGriff, 24, was arrested on charges of failure to appear on Dec. 29.

• Tyler Barnett, 30, was arrested on charges of electronic mail harassment on Dec. 29.

• Thomas Lee Story, 67, was arrested on charges of assault by strangulation on Dec. 29.

• Emerald Caitlin Courtney, 28, was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Dec. 28.

